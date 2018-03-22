This Week on The Disclaimer: The Riverwest Public House Needs Your Help

It's been a year since the Riverwest Public House first issued an unusual request for help, and unfortunately the bar's financial situation hasn't improved much since then. In an update to members this winter, the board wrote that the bar is "broke" and "insolvent." So what's going on? Two members of the Riverwest Public House team, Lisa Knapp and Tea Krulos, swung by The Disclaimer this week to explain how things got to this point and to talk about the challenges of running a cooperatively owned bar. Can the Public House survive? They can't make that promise, but the venue is doing its best to lure customers with a very crowded and very inventive events calendar featuring a variety of entertainment and community events unlike anything else in the city.

