This Week on The Disclaimer: Catching Up on Local Business and Restaurant News

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Business Journal reporter Melanie Lawder, who fills us in on some of the city's recent business and restaurant news. And there's been a lot of it: She gives us the background on some of the more high profile recent restaurant openings and closings, discusses her reporting on the Sherman Phoenix project and shares some perspectives on North Avenue. Along the way we also discuss cat cafes, axe-throwing bars, Milwaukee County Parks' hard-line negotiating tactics with a popular custard vendor, and liquor-infused popcorn, which Melanie promises is really delicious.

As always, let us know what you think. You can weigh in on our Facebook page, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.