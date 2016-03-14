Tim McGraw is Summerfest's Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

Country is always well-represented at Summerfest’s Marcus Amphitheater, and this year is shaping up to be no exception. Following the announcements of headlining shows by Blake Shelton (July 1) and Luke Bryan (July 7), Summerfest has announced a third rural-minded headliner for 2016: country star Tim McGraw. He’ll headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Sunday, July 3 with openers Kacey Musgraves and Ryan Kinder.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at noon and include Summerfest admission, and as usual, there will be a pre-sale for subscribers who follow Summerfest through social media or email alerts. It begins Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. that night, or until whenever pre-sale inventory runs out.