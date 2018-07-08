Today at Summerfest: Sunday, July 8

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Sunday, July 8.

Promotion of the Day: "Fan Appreciation Day"

The festival saved its most generous 2018 daily promotion for last. All patrons arriving between noon and 3 p.m. today will receive free admission, and to sweeten the deal, the festival will also give out free tickets to next year's festival to the first 30,000 people. There will also be drawings for a ton of prizes, including a $500 BMO Harris Bank gift card, four tickets for two shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater next year, free brats for a year from Klement's and free beer for a year from Miller, among many others.

Show of the Day: Cheap Trick

From our writeup in this week's issue: "Cheap Trick is an honorary local band. The group came out of Rockford, Ill., in the mid ’70s, but they played so often in Milwaukee clubs that they felt like a local band. They were hometown heroes here and throughout the Upper Midwest from Champaign-Urbana, Ill., through La Crosse, Wis. Their 1977 self-titled debut LP was greeted with jubilation in these parts (even if it sold few copies outside the region) and vindicated a Midwest work ethic of hard-touring, play-every-bar rock ’n’ roll. Though their late-career sales haven’t matched those of some of the other goliaths of their era, Cheap Trick has stood the test of time better than most bands spawned by the ’70s’ hard rock movement. Last year, they released a chipper new album, their 18th, We’re All Alright!"

At the Amphitheater: Arcade Fire

We've been waiting for this one. It's been 14 years since Arcade Fire last played Milwaukee, and to say they've come a long way in that time is an understatement. When they last played here, it was at Mad Planet in Riverwest—a club a fraction of the size of the amphitheater they'll be headlining tonight with openers Manchester Orchestra.

Today's Milwaukee Music Pick: Paper Holland

The buzzing indie-rocker Soccer Mommy is sure to draw a crowd at her 4:15 p.m. show at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, but if you go make sure to arrive early for Paper Holland's 3 p.m. set. This spring the harmonic Milwaukee indie-folk ensemble released a new album Galápagos, which as we wrote in our feature on the band is "a blissfully poppy summertime record that’s every bit the warm-weather escape its title promises." Those songs should sound fantastic on a hot July afternoon.

Here's Today's Complete Lineup