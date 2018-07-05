Today at Summerfest: Thursday, July 5

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Thursday, July 5.

Show of the Day: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Here's an artist both country radio and alt-country purists can agree on: former Drive-By Truckers songwriter Jason Isbell (9:45 p.m., BMO Harris Pavilion), who has done some truly remarkable work since leaving that cult Southern rock band, while finding significant commercial success. His 2017 LP Nashville Sound was nominated for Album of the Year at that year's Country Music wards, and took home a Best Americana album award at this year's Grammys.

Oh Hell Yeah: DJ Jazzy Jeff (Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, 10 p.m.)

Sure, he's best remembered as the Fresh Prince's side kick, but in recent years the pioneering DJ has cemented his legacy as one of turntablism's all-time greats. It should be interesting to see what old-school classics Uncle Phil's former foil breaks out at this big show.

Today's Milwaukee Music Pick: Genesis Renji (Unline Warehouse, 7 p.m.)

"Of all the rappers in Milwaukee, Genesis Renji may be the hardest to pin down," we wrote of this enigmatic Milwaukee rapper this spring. "On his most memorable work, he’s refused to meet the listener half way—his albums can be thorny and demanding, almost confrontational in their release of grievances and frustrations. But Renji refuses to box himself in as a tortured artist. Some of his recent singles have been bright and uplifting, almost summery." No matter which Genesis Renji shows up for this show, though, it should be compelling to watch.

Here's How To Get In Free Today

It's easy: Just show up between noon and 3 p.m. There will also be special family entertainment planned as part of Children's Fest Day, and discounts on select food and beverage items.

Here's Today's Complete Lineup

