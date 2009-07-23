Today in Wu-Tang Clan News...

* Ghostface gets his grown man on in "The Wizard of Poetry," the first official track from his R&B album. Let the debate over Auto-Tune reheat... starting... now!

* An incomplete and overstuffed (but apparently more or less legit) tracklist for Raekwon's Only Built For Cuban Linx II is all over the Internet.

* Method Man is floating the idea of a collaborative LP with Ghostface and Raekwon. Somebody should tell him to just keep doing albums with Redman.

* GZA's in town tonight, playing at a new club called Apartment 720.