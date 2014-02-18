I Told a Musician He Wasn't Good Enough to Cover. Here's How He Took It.

×
For as long as I’ve been a music editor—almost 10years now, including my eight years here at the Shepherd and two that I spent ata weekly in Madison—artists have been emailing me asking for coverage, and I've had to email many of them back telling them “no.” Disappointing somebody (anybody, even astranger) with rejection is one of the hardest parts of any job, yet I’ve been doing it for so long that I hardly even think about it anymore. Usually Icushion my response with some kind of polite excuse: I can’t cover you becausethe timing doesn’t work; because you’re based outside of my coverage area;because the paper is already full that week (this was an easier sell beforepublications moved primarily online, where there’s no such thing as columninches). And there's almost always some truth behind those explanations, butjust as often I'm dancing around a harsher truth: I can’t cover youbecause I just don't think your music is good enough.
Lately, though, I’ve been wrestling with the question of how much honesty I owethese strangers who email me. Is it my responsibility to share my blunt, possiblyhurtful opinion, or is it better etiquette to just quietly ignore their requests?
So this week, on a whim, I decided to givecomplete candor a shot. When an aspiring rapper named That Dude Dres asked me to post hislatest song, a competent but unexceptional street-rap track, I explained to him with complete candor why I opted to pass.
“I like your sound and your influences,” I wrote, “but I don’t think you’requite there as an artist yet. We typically wait until artists are a bit moreseasoned before we start writing about them. Definitely keep me in the loopabout your upcoming projects and appearances, though; hopefully we can coversomething down the road.”
That explanation was 100% true: I did like his sound (70% of the music on my iPhone is this kind of rap), and do think it’spossible he’ll mature into a worthwhile artist (the growth curve in rap isenormous; even the most inauspicious rapper can bloom into a real presence seeminglyovernight), but there are so many other rappers doing the same thing betterthat I couldn’t justify writing about him, at least not now. And in general Idon’t believe most artists warrant coverage right out of the gate; most needsome time to develop before their music is fully formed.
To my relief, he took it well. In a follow-up email, Dres returned my candorin kind, making the case for why I should post his song.
I’m not sure if I’ll be so blunt with other artists in the future; I’m stillnot convinced most artists would take the criticism as courteously as Dres did (there’sa natural instinct to fight back in the face of rejection, and conversely, anatural instinct on my end not to risk coming off like an asshole). But since Dres waskind enough to let me republish his email and to share a considered case for why others may be interested in his music, I agreed to post his track below so, as he requested, listeners will have a chance to make up their own mind.
His new track "Dope" is embedded below.
Upon reviewing my track, you said that I wasn't there as an artist yet. I can’thelp but pause, reflect and respectfully disagree. I don’t know if it wasbecause of the explicit nature of that particular track—if so, that’s fine. I’vealso produced a clean version. I’ve also submitted several tracks to you in thepast showcasing the diversity and range that I possess as an artist. Like thetrack that I submitted to you most recently, those tracks previously submittedwere not posted to the Shepherd Express.All in all, not the end of the world. It certainly wasn't the angry tirade I was bracing myself for.
Now, I'm an entertainer not a columnist. I don't mind hard work—I've beenworking hard at my craft for more than a decade. Yet, I cannot imagine that itrequires more to have my music played on this platform than it is to have itplayed on V100.7—a station which retains one of the largest radio audiences inmetropolitan Milwaukee. I fail to understand the logic of how an artist who"isn't quite there yet" manages to be featured time and time again onMilwaukee's largest radio station.
I follow your posts on the Shepherd Express as well as social media and I havenot noticed one fully bilingual Latino rapper in our area.
After more than 10 years working towards this passion of mine, I can tell youthat I have been the only and I remain the only Latino rapper and all aroundmusical entertainer in Milwaukee.
So I suppose what I am asking is for you to reconsider sharing my work.
I just want for the audience to be able to decide if I have what it takes as anartist. After all, it is their consumption of music that ultimately decides thefate of any musician. Like the other artists that you've showcased, I'd likethat same opportunity.
Thank you Evan. I look forward to speaking with you again in the near future.
