Here's the Tracklist for Live at WMSE Volume 13

1. Same Old Song, Revolush

2. Cut And Run, Familiar Looking Strangers (previously unreleased track)

3. Miss Watson, Semi-Twang

4. North Side Gal, JD McPherson

5. The Red Red Dirt Of Home, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires

6. Willie Mays Is Up At Bat, Chuck Prophet

7. American, BoDeans

8. Wrong Side of Love, Waco Brothers & Paul Burch

9. Rise Ye Sunken Ships, We Are Augustines (previously unreleased track)

10. Tip It Over, Little Barrie

11. Hit Me Up, The Delphines

12. Wild Desire, King Tuff

13. Blind Truth, Mutts

14. Evergreen, Field Report

15. Everything Wrong, Martha Wainwright

This week WMSE will begin offering the 13th and latest volume of its compilation series, which the station will offer to listeners who make a $30 donation during a 13-hour fund drive on Friday, June 14. The station is hoping to raise $13,000 to help them meet the $120,000 goal they missed during their spring membership drive.Whereas past WMSE compilations have been dominated by local acts, this one features a heavy helping of performances from touring acts who popped by the station's studios, including Martha Wainwright, Chuck Prophet and King Tuff, though there are still plenty of local artists represented, including Revolush, Semi-Twang and The Delphines. The complete tracklist is below: