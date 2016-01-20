Trapper Schoepp Celebrates His Bloodline in His "Oregon Trail"-Inspired New Video

Folk-rocker Trapper Schoepp's latest single is a ripping track about a Swedish immigrant who, headed to the American West with his bride via covered wagon, dug a hole into South Dakota and literally lived underground for days to escape winter's bite. Where does Schoepp come up with this stuff? Apparently it runs in his blood. Schoepp's “Ballad Of Olof Johnson" was based on a family legend that's been passed down for generations, the A.V. Club reports.

You can stream the track and its video, which illustrates the story with some very Apple IIGS-inspired graphics, below, and check out Shoepp's latest album Rangers & Valentines when it arrives April 1 on Xtra Mile Recordings.