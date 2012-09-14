Trapper Schoepp and the Shades Do Daytrotter

Sometime during the Summer of Trapper—probably between finalizing a deal with SideOneDummy to reissue his band's full-length Run, Engine, Run and singing the National Anthem at Miller Park—Milwaukee roots rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades popped by the Daytrotter studio to record a session for the site. The band played four highlights from Engine for the site, which posted them this morning, accompanied by a short essay from site editor Sean Moeller.

"The tales that the Milwaukee-living Schoepp writes are filled with big sky glory and with people cruising around with the windows rolled all the way down and the radio—yeah, the radio—turned on and cranked loudly," Moeller writes. "It's driving and driving, clearing the head, figuring out what you want to do about what you just left behind and what's next."

Daytrotter subscribers can stream and download the session here.