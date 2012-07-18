Trapper Shoepp and the Shades Team with SideOneDummy

<p> Trapper Schoepp and the Shades earned local accolades for last year\'s <em>Run Engine Run</em>, a rustic rock \'n\' roll album anchored by Schoepp\'s autobiographical songwriting and Heartland values, including Album of the Year honors at this March\'s RadioMilwaukee Music Awards. That record will have a chance to reach a larger audience now, since today the band announced that it has signed with L.A.\'s SideOneDummy records, which will give <em>Run Engine Run</em> an international release this September. <br /></p> <p>SideOneDummy is best known for Warped Tour-friendly punk, but since the late 2000s it\'s released rootsier albums by acts like The Gaslight Anthem, Fake Problems and Reverend Peyton\'s Big Damn Band, so the Shades\' not-quite-traditional roots rock is a logical extension for the independent label. The band has plans to tour this fall behind the record\'s expanded release. <br /><br />You can stream the album\'s title track below:<br /></p> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F26863961&show_artwork=true\"></iframe><br /><br /> <p> </p>