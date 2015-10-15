Turner Hall Will Host Milwaukee Record's Next Local Coverage Show in January

×
One of the most memorable Milwaukee shows of 2015 came early, when Milwaukee Recorded hosted its inaugural Local Coverage concert at Club Garibaldi in January, a benefit for Girls Rock Milwaukee. The only complaint about that event, which found eight Milwaukee acts paying tribute to each other with quick covers sets, was that not everybody got to see it. The show sold out, so for next year's sophomore event the organizers have upgraded to a much larger venue: the Turner Hall Ballroom.
Today Milwaukee Record announced a date for that show (Friday, Jan. 15) as well as the lineup, which has grown to include 10 acts, including quite a few of the city's most prominent bands and a surprise reunion set from Decibully:
Decibully (playing Soul Low)Tickets are $10 and go on sale Monday at noon. Profits from the fundraiser this year will be split between Girls Rock Milwaukee and the homeless shelter Guest House of Milwaukee.
GGOOLLD (playing Maritime)
Klassik (playing Decibully)
Tigernite (playing GGOOLLDD)
Soul Low (playing Tigernite)
Maritime (playing Sat. Nite Duets)
Twin Brother (playing Klassik)
Sat Nite Duets (playing Whiskeybelles)
Whiskeybelles (playing Fox Face)
Fox Face (playing Twin Brother)