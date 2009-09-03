TV on the Radio Turned Off For a While

Even long after their studio albums lost me—which is to say pretty much after their flawless debut EP, though I'm in the minority here—TV on the Radio remained one of indie-rock's most blisteringly passionate live bands; their set at Lollapalooza this year, for instance, was one of the festival's highlights. I had hopes of a long overdo Milwaukee appearance from the band, but those were crushed today by MTV's reports that TV on the Radio is taking a hiatus. Here's hoping they return well rested.