Twenty One Pilots Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion

If you're a fan of the electro-alternative duo Twenty One Pilots who didn't get to see the group's Eagles Ballroom concert this weekend—and judging by how quickly that show sold out, there were quite a few of them—you are in luck. You'll have another chance when the band returns to Milwaukee next summer for a July 30 date the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest grounds.

The date is part of the band's just announced 36-city "Emotional Roadshow" amphitheater tour, for which they've also released a teaser video, which you can stream below.

Tickets are $41 for general admission, and $25.50 for rear standing room. They go on sale Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.