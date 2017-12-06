Uncovered's 2018 Season Will Explore Woody Guthrie and Michael Jackson

Two American music greats, Woody Guthrie and Michael Jackson, will be the subjects of the next season of Turner Hall Ballroom’s popular Uncovered series.

Milwaukee music scene mainstay Johanna Rose will lead a night of Woody Guthrie interpretations for the Feb. 9 installment of the series. “Gutherie Uncovered” will feature performances from Rose’s bands Nickel&Rose and Ruth B8r Ginsburg, as well as contributions from Painted Caves, Klassik, Peter Mulvey, Abby Jeanne, Jordan Davis of Space Raft, Hello Death, Kendra Swanson, Chicken Wire Empire, Bo&Airo, Amanda Huff, Scott Hlavenka, Grasping at Straws, Josh Evert of The Fatty Acids, Ernest Brusubardis IV, Viktor Brusubardis and Sugar Ransom.

Then on April 13, singer B~Free reinterprets Michael Jackson’s songbook, assisted by Klassik, Arséne DeLay, Brian Dimetri, Cree Myles, Evan Lane, Jesse Weinberg, Jaleel Amir, Kyndal J., Lili K., Immortal Girlfriend, SistaStrings, Dailen Harris, Michaela Usher, Brit Nicole, WTCA, Cedric Gardner, Vee Adams, Christopher DeAngelo Gilbert, Jay Anderson and others.

Tickets for each show are $$22.50 ($18.50 with an Alverno Discount), or $36.50 for a two-show season pass. They go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at noon.