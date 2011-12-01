Unlooped Becomes a Label, Gives Away a Sampler

In advance of its Winter Beats bill Friday night at bSide, the local electronic music series Unlooped is giving away a four-track sampler for streaming and download through Bandcamp, the first release from the newly launched Unlooped Records. The compilation includes songs from Haz Solo, J Todd, Dave Olson (of The Figureheads) and adoptahighway, four acts that will be joined on tomorrow night\'s bill by DJ K-Mart and BTS.WRKNG. The $6 cover will also include a hot cocktail from the Great Lakes Distillery.

You can stream the sampler below, or download it here.