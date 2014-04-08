Usher Will Play His Only U.S. Concert of the Summer at Summerfest This July

Wedged in the middle of a busy year that includes a season of the NBC hit "The Voice," a starring role in a Sugar Ray Leonard biopic alongside Robert De Niro and—if all goes well—a new album this fall, Usher's 2014 summer tour will skip the United States, with one exception: Summerfest. Today the festival announced that the R&B star will return to Milwaukee for the first time since 2010 for a headlining show at the Marcus Amphitheater on Sunday, July 6, his only U.S. date of the summer. If 2010's performance was any indication, expect the crowd's cheers to reach ear-piercing decibels.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m. and include Summerfest admission. For those keeping score at home, Summerfest has announced nine 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliners so far, leaving two left.