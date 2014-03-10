Vampire Weekend Will Return to the Riverside Theater on June 4

Courting a generation that grew up listening to Graceland with their parents by adding an agreeable African jangle to otherwise tried-and-true, guitar-based indie-rock, Vampire Weekend sprouted from virtual unknowns to a hip buzz band to a bona fide phenomenon all before they even released their debut album. Many bands crack under the pressure of releasing a follow-up to such a smash debut, but Vampire Weekend have carried their buzz with them through their third album, last year's Modern Vampires of the City , a lightly experimental record that earned them the best reviews so far.

Milwaukee audiences will finally get a chance to hear those songs live when the group returns to the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 and go on sale March 14 at noon.