Veg Out With Milwaukee Rapper Lik's "Fleece Sweats Demo" LP

Some rappers go for the throat, others like to let their mind wander. Lik is firmly in that latter camp. The Milwaukee rapper’s new LP Fleece Sweats Demo is as low-key and laidback as its title, an ode to creature comforts and the simple joys of not leaving the couch on your day off. This is what winter in Milwaukee feels like.

Lik raps in an unshowy, stream-of-conscious flow with shades of Currensy and Roc Marciano, but he’s got some deceptively savvy bars, and when he gets personal on "Bottle," reflecting on his absentee father, it hits like a gut punch. He’s a sharp producer, too. He’s crafted 13 tracks of lo-fi, blunted soul in the spirit of Madlib and the Alchemist. A demo only in the Isaiah Rashad sense of the word, Fleece Sweats Demo is a state of mind, the hip-hop equivalent of hygge.

You can stream the album below, via Soundcloud, and also find it on Bandcamp.