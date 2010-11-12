Video: Prophetic Raps Behind the Wheel

×

Riding dirty may be more romanticized, but there’s also somethingto be said for riding responsibly, merging from a safe distance, checking yourblind spot before merging and treating fellow motorists with respect. Though his limber flow is the real attraction, Milwaukee rapper Prophetic’s upstanding drivingtechnique is on full display in a new YouTube video filmed as he cruises downtown Los Angelesin a droptop and performs a couple of his songs, obeying traffic signsand waving to amused onlookers.







