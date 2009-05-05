Vote for the Worst Endorses Danny Gokey

Vote for the Worst has cast its back-handed ballot for Milwaukee native Danny Gokey, despite the "American Idol" contestant's apparent co-front-runner status. The dead wife crack seems a bit below the belt, but everything else is more or less right on. It's hard to imagine Gokey selling any records:
He's the worst singer, he's the worst dancer, he's the most annoying, he adds nothing creative to any performance he does, he's the one the tweens seem to hate the most, he has no sense of humor, the only reason he made it this far is because he used his dead wife sob story, and he's the least marketable. A Danny Gokey album would be like a less likeable Taylor Hicks releasing a new record: a complete disaster.