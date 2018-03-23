WAMIs Announce 2018 Performers and People’s Choice Nominees

× Expand Black Belt Theatre

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s annual WAMI Awards are less than a month away, and today the organization announced the performers for the event. Tre Principesse, Tangled Up In Blue, Sacred, Black Belt Theatre, Porky's Groove Machine, Eminence and The Mascot Theory will perform at the ceremony Sunday, April 15 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, along with a pair of WAMI Hall of Fame Inductees: 2018 inductee Billy Flynn and 2017 inductee Bryan Lee.

The organization also announced the nominees for this year’s People’s Choice nominations, which are once again divided by regions of the state. The People's Choice nominees are below, and if you missed it, you can find the complete list of 2018 WAMI nominees here.

Southwest:

Band: Killarney Blarney, Pat Watters Band, Rising Phoenix, The Homeland Conspiracy,

Carousel Swan

Teacher: Brad Burril, Jessie McDonald, Kendra Sullivan

Radio: 97.1 WCOW, 94.1 WJJO, WGLX 103.3

Venue: Fawn Creek Winery, Hollyrocks, The Brickhouse

Fan: Tammy Anderson, Mark Breunig, Kati Schirmer

Northwest:

Band: Bmac, 20 Watt Tombstone, Spicy Tie Band, The Dweebs, Hyde

Teacher: Mike Bailey, Brian McLaughlin, Victoria Shoemaker

Radio: 95.5 WIFC, Rock 94.7 WOZZ, 101.9 WDEZ

Venue: Live On Main, The Plus, Hodag

Fan: Leanne Booher, Steve Mann, Dani Rae

Northeast:

Band: Adams Way, Grand Union, RPM, BoomBoxx, J-Council

Teacher: Craig Hawkinson, Adam Hatton, Mark Budwit

Radio: Razor 94.7, WAPL 105.7, The Great Unknown Radio

Venue: Headliners, Stone Toad Bar & Grill, Deja Vu Martini Lounge

Fan: Jaeden Pillar, Mark Hulbert, Jiffy Furman

Southeast:

Band: Bardog Sitters, The Playlist, Well Known Strangers, Metal Men, Danny Wendt

Teacher: Derek Machan, Mike Krotta, Daniel Faustman

Radio: 102.9 The Hog, 91.7 WMSE, 94.5 WKTI

Venue: The Saloon On Calhoun, Cue Club of Wisconsin, Lucky Chance

Fan: Brenda Blackhalo, Bradley John, Dan Goretski

