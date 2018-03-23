WAMIs Announce 2018 Performers and People’s Choice Nominees

Black Belt Theatre
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s annual WAMI Awards are less than a month away, and today the organization announced the performers for the event. Tre Principesse, Tangled Up In Blue, Sacred, Black Belt Theatre, Porky's Groove Machine, Eminence and The Mascot Theory will perform at the ceremony Sunday, April 15 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, along with a pair of WAMI Hall of Fame Inductees: 2018 inductee Billy Flynn and 2017 inductee Bryan Lee.
The organization also announced the nominees for this year’s People’s Choice nominations, which are once again divided by regions of the state. The People's Choice nominees are below, and if you missed it, you can find the complete list of 2018 WAMI nominees here.
Southwest:
Band: Killarney Blarney, Pat Watters Band, Rising Phoenix, The Homeland Conspiracy,
Carousel Swan
Teacher: Brad Burril, Jessie McDonald, Kendra Sullivan
Radio: 97.1 WCOW, 94.1 WJJO, WGLX 103.3
Venue: Fawn Creek Winery, Hollyrocks, The Brickhouse
Fan: Tammy Anderson, Mark Breunig, Kati Schirmer
Northwest:
Band: Bmac, 20 Watt Tombstone, Spicy Tie Band, The Dweebs, Hyde
Teacher: Mike Bailey, Brian McLaughlin, Victoria Shoemaker
Radio: 95.5 WIFC, Rock 94.7 WOZZ, 101.9 WDEZ
Venue: Live On Main, The Plus, Hodag
Fan: Leanne Booher, Steve Mann, Dani Rae
Northeast:
Band: Adams Way, Grand Union, RPM, BoomBoxx, J-Council
Teacher: Craig Hawkinson, Adam Hatton, Mark Budwit
Radio: Razor 94.7, WAPL 105.7, The Great Unknown Radio
Venue: Headliners, Stone Toad Bar & Grill, Deja Vu Martini Lounge
Fan: Jaeden Pillar, Mark Hulbert, Jiffy Furman
Southeast:
Band: Bardog Sitters, The Playlist, Well Known Strangers, Metal Men, Danny Wendt
Teacher: Derek Machan, Mike Krotta, Daniel Faustman
Radio: 102.9 The Hog, 91.7 WMSE, 94.5 WKTI
Venue: The Saloon On Calhoun, Cue Club of Wisconsin, Lucky Chance
Fan: Brenda Blackhalo, Bradley John, Dan Goretski
