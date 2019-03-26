WAMIs Announce 2019 Headliners, People's Choice Award Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has announced performers for its 39th WAMI Awards Show next month at Turner Hall Ballroom on April 14. 2019 WAMI Hall of Fame Inductees Paul Cebar and Realm will perform, along with Conniption, The WhiskeyBelles, Lex Allen, Ifdakar, Geoff Landon and Black Belt Theatre. The Seven Sounds will also perform a tribute to their late leader Harvey Scales. The night's house band will be Six Pack Sammy.

Today the WAMIs also released this year’s People’s Choice Award nominees. They're listed below by region.

Southwest:

Band: Alexis Walton, Rising Phoenix, Kings of Radio, Cherry Pie, The Lizardz

Teacher: Jan Baker, Jake Warne, Corinn Bonkalski

Radio: 94.1 WJJO, WGLX 103.3, 101.5 WIBA

Venue: Fawn Creek Winery, Hollyrocks, High Noon Saloon

Fan: Jack Kurtz, Mark Breunig, Jaeden Piller

Northwest:

Band: Spicy Tie Band, The Dweebs, Hyde, Bear Creek Band, Boston Haas

Teacher: Brian McLaughlin, Victoria Shoemaker, Matt Tiller

Radio: 95.5 WIFC, 106.3 WEVR, 101.9 WDEZ

Venue: Rookie’s, Schuggy’s, Ted’s Timber Lodge

Fan: Steve Eastman, Leanne Booher, Cory Wendt

Northeast:

Band: RPM, Pudge, Boomboxx, Grand Union, Ask Your Mother

Teacher: Craig Hawkinson, Mark Budwit, Jake Crowe, Phil Smyth, Thomas Killian

Radio: Razor 94.7, WAPL 105.7, WIXX, WXPR 91.7, y100

Venue: Phat Headz, Headliners, Stone Toad Bar & Grill, Deja Vu Martini Lounge, Gibson Music

Fan: Doris Budwit, Alan Larson, Lisa Rumble, Joe Grib, Jiffy Furman

Southeast:

Band: The Playlist, Jackie Brown Band, Totally Neon, Ten Feet Tall, Almighty Vinyl

Teacher: Daniel Faustman, Jim Kube, Jim Walski, Don Ricchio, Betsy Ade

Radio: 102.9 The Hog, 91.7 WMSE, 104.9 WTKM, 96.5 WKLH, Radio Milwaukee 88.9

Venue: Cue Club of Wisconsin, Lucky Chance, 58 Below, The Saloon On Calhoun, Rock

Fan: Brenda Blackhalo, Bradley John, Damian Fisher, Russ Waarvik, Dan Goretski

You can find this year's list of WAMI nominees here