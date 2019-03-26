WAMIs Announce 2019 Headliners, People's Choice Award Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has announced performers for its 39th WAMI Awards Show next month at Turner Hall Ballroom on April 14. 2019 WAMI Hall of Fame Inductees Paul Cebar and Realm will perform, along with Conniption, The WhiskeyBelles, Lex Allen, Ifdakar, Geoff Landon and Black Belt Theatre. The Seven Sounds will also perform a tribute to their late leader Harvey Scales. The night's house band will be Six Pack Sammy.

Today the WAMIs also released this year’s People’s Choice Award nominees. They're listed below by region.

Southwest: Band: Alexis Walton, Rising Phoenix, Kings of Radio, Cherry Pie, The Lizardz Teacher: Jan Baker, Jake Warne, Corinn Bonkalski Radio: 94.1 WJJO, WGLX 103.3, 101.5 WIBA Venue: Fawn Creek Winery, Hollyrocks, High Noon Saloon Fan: Jack Kurtz, Mark Breunig, Jaeden Piller Northwest: Band: Spicy Tie Band, The Dweebs, Hyde, Bear Creek Band, Boston Haas Teacher: Brian McLaughlin, Victoria Shoemaker, Matt Tiller Radio: 95.5 WIFC, 106.3 WEVR, 101.9 WDEZ Venue: Rookie’s, Schuggy’s, Ted’s Timber Lodge Fan: Steve Eastman, Leanne Booher, Cory Wendt Northeast: Band: RPM, Pudge, Boomboxx, Grand Union, Ask Your Mother Teacher: Craig Hawkinson, Mark Budwit, Jake Crowe, Phil Smyth, Thomas Killian Radio: Razor 94.7, WAPL 105.7, WIXX, WXPR 91.7, y100 Venue: Phat Headz, Headliners, Stone Toad Bar & Grill, Deja Vu Martini Lounge, Gibson Music Hall Fan: Doris Budwit, Alan Larson, Lisa Rumble, Joe Grib, Jiffy Furman Southeast: Band: The Playlist, Jackie Brown Band, Totally Neon, Ten Feet Tall, Almighty Vinyl Teacher: Daniel Faustman, Jim Kube, Jim Walski, Don Ricchio, Betsy Ade Radio: 102.9 The Hog, 91.7 WMSE, 104.9 WTKM, 96.5 WKLH, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 Venue: Cue Club of Wisconsin, Lucky Chance, 58 Below, The Saloon On Calhoun, Rock Country MKE Fan: Brenda Blackhalo, Bradley John, Damian Fisher, Russ Waarvik, Dan Goretski

You can find this year's list of WAMI nominees here.