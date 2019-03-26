WAMIs Announce 2019 Headliners, People's Choice Award Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has announced performers for its 39th WAMI Awards Show next month at Turner Hall Ballroom on April 14. 2019 WAMI Hall of Fame Inductees Paul Cebar and Realm will perform, along with Conniption, The WhiskeyBelles, Lex Allen, Ifdakar, Geoff Landon and Black Belt Theatre. The Seven Sounds will also perform a tribute to their late leader Harvey Scales. The night's house band will be Six Pack Sammy.
Today the WAMIs also released this year’s People’s Choice Award nominees. They're listed below by region.
Southwest:
Band: Alexis Walton, Rising Phoenix, Kings of Radio, Cherry Pie, The Lizardz
Teacher: Jan Baker, Jake Warne, Corinn Bonkalski
Radio: 94.1 WJJO, WGLX 103.3, 101.5 WIBA
Venue: Fawn Creek Winery, Hollyrocks, High Noon Saloon
Fan: Jack Kurtz, Mark Breunig, Jaeden Piller
Northwest:
Band: Spicy Tie Band, The Dweebs, Hyde, Bear Creek Band, Boston Haas
Teacher: Brian McLaughlin, Victoria Shoemaker, Matt Tiller
Radio: 95.5 WIFC, 106.3 WEVR, 101.9 WDEZ
Venue: Rookie’s, Schuggy’s, Ted’s Timber Lodge
Fan: Steve Eastman, Leanne Booher, Cory Wendt
Northeast:
Band: RPM, Pudge, Boomboxx, Grand Union, Ask Your Mother
Teacher: Craig Hawkinson, Mark Budwit, Jake Crowe, Phil Smyth, Thomas Killian
Radio: Razor 94.7, WAPL 105.7, WIXX, WXPR 91.7, y100
Venue: Phat Headz, Headliners, Stone Toad Bar & Grill, Deja Vu Martini Lounge, Gibson Music
Hall
Fan: Doris Budwit, Alan Larson, Lisa Rumble, Joe Grib, Jiffy Furman
Southeast:
Band: The Playlist, Jackie Brown Band, Totally Neon, Ten Feet Tall, Almighty Vinyl
Teacher: Daniel Faustman, Jim Kube, Jim Walski, Don Ricchio, Betsy Ade
Radio: 102.9 The Hog, 91.7 WMSE, 104.9 WTKM, 96.5 WKLH, Radio Milwaukee 88.9
Venue: Cue Club of Wisconsin, Lucky Chance, 58 Below, The Saloon On Calhoun, Rock
Country MKE
Fan: Brenda Blackhalo, Bradley John, Damian Fisher, Russ Waarvik, Dan Goretski
You can find this year's list of WAMI nominees here.