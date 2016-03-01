Watch Myles Coyne Have an Animated Adventure in His "Still Friends/Moon" Video

Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne teamed with local illustrator Brandon Evans for the video for his latest Elephant 6-style indie-pop jaunt "Still Friends/Moon." It's an animated adventure filled with local color: The Milwaukee skyline looks like the Milwaukee skyline; Locust Street looks like Locust Street; even the city garbage cans are really accurate—though Evans takes a few liberties with an imagined speakeasy underneath Lake Michigan.

Watch Coyne and his cat Suha escape from sinister fish people below.