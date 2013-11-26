Watch Pizzle Go Out of His Mind in the Video for "Doubts"

Again and again this year, Pizzle has proved himself one of Milwaukee's hungriest rappers, and one of only a handful who is casting lines outside of the city. Earlier this fall he captured his mindset on "The Hunger," over a beat from Meek Mill/Ace Hood producer Jahlil Beats, but he's also working closely with another producer on the national scene: Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y/Big Sean collaborator Cardo, who recently welcomed Pizzle to his Gold Mob crew.

Today Pizzle released the video for his contribution to Cardo's upcoming compilation, "Doubts," a feverish head trip that lets Pizzle test out some very showy flows. The track is produced by ElusiveOrkestra's Derelle Rideout and features assists on the hook from Gerald Walker and Genesis Renji, a couple of Milwaukee guys who know a thing or two about twitchy, cerebral rap. Stream the video below.