This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Fall Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Maritime, Chance the Rapper and Viet Cong. We also discuss some non-music events, including live podcasts, Penn & Teller and America's Test Kitchen Live, and try to figure out who some of the stars in Ringo Starr's All Starr Band are.

Agree with our picks? Not so much? Let us know. Weight in on Facebook, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes. You can stream this week's episode below.