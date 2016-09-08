This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Fall Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to get to: We celebrate one of the city's better fall concert calendars in quite a few years, previewing exciting shows from Echo and the Bunnymen, Sat. Nite Duets, Rae Sremmurd, Lydia Loveless, Destroyer, Bill Callahan and many more. We also touch on some of the shows we're on the fence about (Of Montreal, anybody?) and some random non-music picks, like the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference and a conversation with Bryan Cranston. And I try to make some sense of a weird Milwaukee Symphony Pokemon thing.

Give the episode a spin below, and as always, feel free to follow us on Facebook and subscribe to us on iTunes.