This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Summerfest Preview

This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's #1 cultural talk show, host Ryan Schleicher takes a week off while Matt Wild and I are joined by Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas for a discussion about this year's Summerfest lineup. The schedule is heavy on familiar names (Weird Al is back and so is Nelly) but, like all Summerfest lineups, it has its share of gems. We discuss The Gin Blossoms, Weezer, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Death Cab For Cutie, Julien Baker, Mike D, The Violent Femmes and many, many others, while Tyler fills us in on Blink-182's new lineup and makes a joke about St. Francis.

Like what you hear? As always, feel free to weigh in on our Facebook page. You can subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes and stream this week's episode below.