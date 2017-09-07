This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Fall Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through some the shows we're most excited about—including Angel Olsen, Kesha, Rainer Maria, A$AP Mob, Herbie Hancock and more—as well as a few curiosities and shows that leave us scratching our head.

It's always one of our favorite shows of the year.