This Week on The Disclaimer: Should More Bands Be Like Phish?

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a question we don't think to ask much: Why are so many concerts the same? In a recent piece for Uproxxx, Steven Hyden argues that more bands could learn from Phish, the wildly popular jam band with a gift for making every show a one-in-a-lifetime event. But is that really realistic for other bands? Along the way, we discuss The Pixies, last week's Beck concert—an example of a show that doesn't leave a lot of room for surprises—and why Ryan's old band maybe didn't mix up their setlist as well as they could have.

