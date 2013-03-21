This Week on The Disclaimer: Bands Playing for "Exposure"

On this week's music-themed episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a recent OnMilwaukee.com opinion piece encouraging bands to resist playing free shows for "exposure." Do these non-paid gigs really devalue an artists' work, or are they just another part of the dues-paying process for serious musicians on their way toward eventually getting paid? From there, we discuss this year's star-studded SXSW festival, and Milwaukee's modest showing at the event. Have big names pushed smaller acts off the radar at the country's biggest music conference? Is that even a question at this point?

