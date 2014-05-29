This Week on The Disclaimer: Booking the BMO Harris Bradley Center

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly exchange with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dissect a recent Journal Sentinel piece by Piet Levy about the BMO Harris Bradley Center's slow 2013. The arena booked a paltry three concerts last year, though this year it's prepared a much fuller schedule. What accounts for that turn around? Would a mythical new arena help draw more big shows to Milwaukee, or is all it takes really just a dedicated booking director? Then we revisit a piece I wrote a few weeks ago about Summerfest abandoning its Boomer-first policy, and how it became a better, more prestigious festival in the process.

