This Week on The Disclaimer: A Bucks Betrayal, A Summerfest Update and Milwaukee-Saving Millenials

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's homegrown answer to "The McLaughlin Group" with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we lend our sympathies to local Bucks fans, whose backs are feeling pretty sore right now from having being stabbed. On the heels of some good press and some choice draft picks, the new owners flushed much of their good will down the toilet by instating new coach Jason Kidd in one of the ugliest ways possible. What does this mean for their relationship with fans going forward? Then Matt and I offer an update on this year's Summerfest activities. Is that chicken in a waffle cone thing any good? Not really, but at least the crowds have seemed pretty civil this year. And finally we break down an M Magazine article about how Millenials are reshaping Milwaukee. Is this a fair narrative, or just more self-generated hype from a few organizations that have proven exceptional at marketing themselves?

