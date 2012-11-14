This Week on The Disclaimer: Chester F'ing French

On this week's especially chatty episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we take issue with the latest slab of trolling from the Milwaukee-ish preppy-pop duo Chester French, who jumped on the mock slow-jam train with their dreadful latest video, "Drop." (No need to click that link.) We ask why so many musicians of a certain background snicker at the notion of sex, and wonder whether there's a whiff of minstrelsy at work in these kind of slow-jam send-ups. Then we turn the conversation to restaurant reviews, in the wake of OnMilwaukee's half-recanted writeup about a steakhouse, and the New York Times ' assault on a Guy Fieri restaurant no New York Times readers actually expected to be any good.

You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.