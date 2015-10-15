This Week on The Disclaimer: Debating the Milwaukee Flag

We've stood up for Milwaukee's oft-criticized, endearingly kitschy flag before on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, but we've never had anybody on the show share their critiques of it before. This week we change that with guest Steve Kodis, a freelance graphic designer behind the latest campaign to change the flag. He explains why he believes the flag is underused and details how it breaks four out of the five principals of flag design. Along the way we challenge him on a number of points, arguing that the history captured on the flag is worth preserving and that, since he concedes the Common Council is unlikely to decommission the current flag, that creating a new alternative Milwaukee flag is more likely to speak to divisions in the city than to city pride. It's a spirited debate, and Kodis lays out the more informed case for overhauling the Milwaukee flag I've ever heard, but in the end we remain unpersuaded by it.

