This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Rave

For the last several months, WMSE\'s Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club Milwaukee\'s Matt Wild and I have co-hosted an almost-weekly talk show on 91.7 about matters of Milwaukee culture, arts and music. It\'s called The Disclaimer, so titled for the obligatory reminder at the start of each show that our opinions don\'t necessarily represent those of our employers, and we created it as a forum for honest discussions about local concerns that sometimes get danced around. The three of us don\'t agree on everything, but we\'re all proud Milwaukeeans who share the belief that constructive criticism adds more to the local conversation than the empty “Go Milwaukee!” cheerleading that too often begins and ends discussions about city culture. <br /><br /> That\'s perhaps an overly lofty introduction for a show that usually features a lot of us snickering at each others\' jokes and lightly mocking Matt for his curmudgeonliness. And to be sure, we can be just as enthusiastic about the city\'s accomplishments as anybody else: We started this week\'s show reflecting on some recent local music success stories, before spending the bulk of our half hour standing up for the city\'s most unfairly maligned music venue, the Rave. Matt ended the program with some <a href=\"http://www.avclub.com/milwaukee/articles/city-of-milwaukee-to-demolish-sydney-hih-for-real,82875/\">thoughts on Sydney Hih</a>.<br /><br />You can stream the episode below. Future episodes of The Disclaimer will be broadcast live most Wednesdays at noon on WMSE, and posted on this blog on Thursdays. <br /><br /> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F54187654&auto_play=false&show_artwork=true&color=ff7700\"></iframe>