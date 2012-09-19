This Week on The Disclaimer: Exploding Cars, "Bands to Watch"

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we admonish fundraising efforts that exploit Milwaukee pride—even really cool-sounding ones—and share some thoughts about the Journal Sentinel 's recent "Wisconsin bands to watch" feature and how some local-music coverage reduces the scene to horse race by prioritizing an artists' prospects for success above their music. Matt closes the show by recapping his day at Rock The Green this weekend.

You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.