This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Milwaukee Shows of 2013

On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonard Cohen, John C. Reilly, Nick Sanborn and Altos: Earth. Truth be told we barely scratch the surface of all the shows we were excited about this year, since I spend the show gushing about the new Beyonce album, making the case that even listeners leery of big pop records really, really out to check this one out.

