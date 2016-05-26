This Week on The Disclaimer: Leon's and Local Bands at Summerfest

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly flashdance with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're examining the aftermath of last week's Leon's controversy. Facing boycotts and increasing media scrutiny, the custard stand's owner rescinded the business's ignorant English-only policy, so why is everybody still so bitter? Is this an example of people on both sides of an issue preferring outrage and trench warfare over compromise and resolution? Then we eulogize Summerfest's local stage, which won't be returning to the festival this summer. What, if anything, does this mean for local bands' presence at the city's signature gathering?

Stream the episode below, and let us know what you think.