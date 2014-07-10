This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Media, Racist Dress Codes and Secret Living Room Shows

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt introduces an article about the importance of supporting local media. The argument brings out the idealist in Ryan, but the article rubs me the wrong way, even though I agree with the underlying assertion that we all need to be smart, discerning consumers of content on the Internet. Then Matt updates us on the controversy about a new dress code implemented at some Bar Louie locations around the country, and we're all flabbergasted by how transparently racist it is. And finally, we give props to a new series of secretive living room shows called Sofar.

