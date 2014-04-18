This Week on The Disclaimer: Marketing Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, in the wake of this Monday's big Milwaukee Day celebration, we consider why the city sometimes seems better at marketing itself to itself than to the rest of the world. Why is it that the things we value about the city are so rarely represented in our tourism campaigns? Matt makes the case that Visit Milwaukee could take a page from the book of, of all things, Fox 6's "This is the Place" commercials, while Ryan and I offer our visions of what a campaign to shatter misconceptions about our city might look like.

