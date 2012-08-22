This Week on The Disclaimer: The Milwaukee County Park System

On this week\'s wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we beam about the county park system in the wake of the still only half-explained firing of esteemed parks director Sue Black; talk about the need for more dog play areas in those parks; refuse to feel old because we are not <a href=\"http://www.avclub.com/milwaukee/articles/for-incoming-college-freshmen-kurt-cobain-has-alwa,83210/\">incoming freshmen at Beloit College</a>; date ourselves with "Saved By The Bell" references; mourn the death of <em>Nintendo Power</em>; and end the show with a discussion of the state of alt weeklies (while giving some props to the <em>Journal Sentinel</em>). It was a full show.<br /><br />You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs most Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.<br /><br /> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F57216370&%E2%81%9Eauto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=ff7700\"></iframe>