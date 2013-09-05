This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Media That Gets It Right

We spend a lot of time on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I—taking local media to task for goofy antics or irresponsible reporting. For this week's show, however, we were challenged by a listener to talk about local media and reporters that we feel actually goes a good job—and, to be sure, there are no shortage of them in this city. From columnists who voice important (if unpopular) opinions to broadcasters who elevate the form and publications that contribute valuable reporting to the city, we spend the half hour doling out some well-deserved props. Stream the episode below.

Who did we miss? Weigh in on our Facebook page. You can also catch up with old episodes on iTunes.