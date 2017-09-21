This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Milwaukee Can't Stomach Change

If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the past, even if they aren't particularly well used in the present. The jumping board for the conversation is a fantastic piece by Kathy Flanigan about public efforts to save the Gettleman Brewery, a blighted building you've probably never noticed before. Then to end the show we turn the talk toward the white-hot Milwaukee Brewers, who are making an unexpected playoff push late in the season, despite the the very, very low expectations for the team going into the year. Is the city making the most of the team's sudden good fortunes?

