This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Music Criticism "Ageist"?

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about biases in music criticism. "Amazed by how ageism continues to go unchecked in most music writing," our friend Steven Hyden tweeted this week. "Artists over 40 are explicitly, and proudly, dismissed consistently." In the wake of last weekend's "Oldchella" festival and a Pitchfork review with a head-turning assertion, we explore that claim. Why do today's critics gravitate toward music by younger artists? And in 10 or 20 years, will the old-guard "white guys with guitars" artists hold the same relevance they do today? And should they? We discuss those subjects and more, after giving a shout out to the Milwaukee Film Festival, which enjoyed a very, very good year.

