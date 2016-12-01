This Week on The Disclaimer: No, The New Arena Won't Guarantee Bigger Headliners Come to Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks Arena will bring more big concerts to Milwaukee. Riffing off of an extensive Milwaukee Journal sentinel piece that humors the premise, we outline the many reasons Taylor Swift isn't magically going to swing through Milwaukee every time she tours, just because the new arena will have marginally bigger seats than the old one. Then we turn our conversation once again the Milwaukee Domes, and to an excellent Urban Milwaukee op-ed about the bum treatment the attraction has been getting from the county.

