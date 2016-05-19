This Week on The Disclaimer: The Problem With the People's Flag of Milwaukee Campaign

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about something we all care way, way, way too much: The Milwaukee flag. With the campaign to create an alternate flag picking up real steam, and looking more and more like a threat to replace our actual flag, we push back and explain our concerns with the campaign, and explore why the media has been so quick to cover it in such a flattering light. And yes, as you might expect, this is more than just about a flag; there are uncomfortable shadings of a culture war at work here.

Also this show was part of the Spring Membership Drive the station is holding now, so if you enjoy what we do on this show, or what the station does for the community, you can donate or become a member here. Seriously consider it: I know we're all tremendously appreciative of the station's support for Milwaukee music and the platform that it graciously provides us with each week to talk about things we care about deeply that no other station would ever dedicate the airtime to.

