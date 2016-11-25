This Week on The Disclaimer: Protest Music Under Donald Trump

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we consider what this month's election shocker means for music going forward. In the immediate wake of Trump's victory, a number of people online commented that this could give punk and protest music a shot in the arm. But do troubled times really spur great art? And if so, why wasn't protest music better during George W. Bush's administration? We do a deep dive into the subject.

