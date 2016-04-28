This Week on The Disclaimer: Reconsidering Tidal and Grieving Prince

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting the streaming wars in the light of a string of recent victories for Tidal, the once-widely mocked streaming service of the stars. After hosting exclusive (or at least temporarily exclusive) releases from Kanye West, Rihanna and, most prominently, Beyoncé, has the service gained a leg up over its competitors? We also discuss what is means for consumers, whose bundling options for music streaming services are likely to get much more complicated in the coming years. Then Matt flags a ridiculously trolling piece from Journal Sentinel columnist Christian Schneider, who filed a condescendingly smug piece titled “Nobody cares that you’re sad about Prince.” Take that, grieving music fans! We rip the column apart and discuss the way we grieve prominent deaths in the social-media age.

