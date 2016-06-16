This Week on The Disclaimer: The South Shore Frolics Under Fire + More Milwaukee Flag

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're standing up for an institution that doesn't always seem to have a lot of people standing up for it: the South Shore Frolics. The decidedly old-fashioned Bay View event has long annoyed neighborhood residents, especially ones near South Shore Park, and last month it suffered a major blow when the neighborhood decided to abolish its signature fireworks display, via means that festival organizers found unfair. There are bigger issues at play here than an abnormally loud fireworks finale, though; we discuss how the festival represents a proxy battle between old Bay View and new Bay View—one that, as is often the case, new Bay View definitely seems to be winning. Then we offer an update about that other proxy battle between old Milwaukee and young Milwaukee, the Milwaukee flag. Perhaps you've heard us discuss it before. The People's Flag of Milwaukee people announced a finalist, and no, it doesn't change our minds any.

